There are many situations where you might go to a general surgeon, including elective surgeries, medical emergencies, or because other treatments for your condition haven’t worked.

Elective surgeries are typically non-life-threatening procedures that you and your surgeon schedule in advance to alleviate pain, manage a condition, and help you live more comfortably.

Medical emergencies include any procedure that needs immediate attention, such as trauma to the body, hernias, appendicitis, and more.

If your primary care physician believes that non-surgical care isn’t enough to alleviate your symptoms or improve your condition, they may refer you to a general surgeon.