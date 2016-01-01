It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a somnologist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:

Do I have a sleep disorder?

What may be causing my sleep disorder?

Are there any tests you recommend I get?

What are the possible risks or complications of my condition?

What are my treatment options?

Would I benefit from a sleep study?

Are there any lifestyle changes I can make that will help?

You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.