Portland regularly lands at the top of the list for healthiest cities in the nation. Residents have access to a broad range of outdoor activities and some of the state’s best healthcare. The largest healthcare system in the area is Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU). Another large healthcare provider in the area is Providence Health. Veterans can get care at the VA Portland Health Care System, which has two locations. For Portland’s underserved residents, there’s the Coalition of Community Health Clinics — a resource that helps people find free care.

Portland’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks OHSU #1 in Portland and Oregon. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties and 5 children’s specialties, including:

#23 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#29 in Neurology and Neurosurgery

#30 in Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology

U.S. News ranks Providence St. Vincent Medical Center #2 in Portland and Oregon. Providence St. Vincent is high-performing in 15 procedures and conditions, including: