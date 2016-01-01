Search

Rheumatologist Frequently Asked Questions

What is a rheumatologist?

A rheumatologist is a doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal diseases and autoimmune conditions known as rheumatic diseases. These diseases cause pain, swelling, and stiffness in your joints, bones, and supporting muscles.

What conditions do rheumatologists treat?

 Chevron Icon

Some of the more common diseases Rheumatologists treat include:

  • Fibromyalgia — a chronic condition that causes pain, general fatigue, and more
  • Gout – a buildup of uric acid that causes pain and swelling in the joints
  • Osteoporosis — a condition that causes the bones to lose strength and density
  • Psoriatic arthritis — combines swollen and sore joints with red, itchy skin patches
  • Rheumatoid arthritis — an autoimmune disease that causes joint damage and pain
  • Tendinitis — inflammation of the tendons that causes acute pain and tenderness

For a more comprehensive list of conditions treated, we recommend contacting your rheumatologist.

What procedures do rheumatologists perform?

 Chevron Icon

Most of the procedures a rheumatologist performs help to alleviate the pain and inflammation you may be experiencing with your body’s connective tissues. Included are procedures that diagnose and treat rheumatic diseases, such as:

  • Bone scans
  • Cortisone shots
  • Hip replacement
  • Knee replacement
  • MRIs
  • Ultrasounds

To learn the complete list of procedures your rheumatologist performs, we recommend contacting the hospital or clinic where they provide care.

When should I visit a rheumatologist?

 Chevron Icon

If you’re experiencing severe and persistent pain or discomfort in your joints, living with a chronic condition, or having difficulty sleeping or moving around comfortably, you may benefit from a visit to a rheumatologist. It might be time to seek care if any of these symptoms interfere with your ability to live your life comfortably.

What can I expect during my rheumatology appointment?

 Chevron Icon

Your first trip to a rheumatologist will take around an hour to complete. During your visit, your doctor will likely conduct a physical exam and will want to hear about any symptoms you may be experiencing. After your physical exam, your rheumatologist may recommend lab and imaging tests. Depending on your condition, your doctor may also develop a treatment plan which incorporates a combination of medication, exercise, and dietary lifestyle changes.

What questions should I ask my rheumatologist?

 Chevron Icon

It’s important to show up to your doctor appointment prepared with any questions or concerns you may have about your condition. To help you along, we’ve compiled a list of commonly asked rheumatology questions:

  • Is this the best treatment for my symptoms?
  • What other treatment options are there?
  • How might my condition improve with these treatments?
  • What happens if my condition doesn’t improve or worsens even after treatment?
  • Do you recommend I visit a physical therapist or nutritionist?
  • Are there any clinical trials or new treatments available for this condition?
  • What should I do if I have side effects from my treatment?
  • What do you recommend I try to help me sleep through the night?

We also encourage you to take notes during your appointment, bring a friend or family member for support, and ask more questions than those we’ve outlined for you.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.