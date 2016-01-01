During your first appointment, your psychiatrist will talk with you about the reason for your visit, including why you think you need therapy. They’ll ask about your symptoms, how long you’ve had them, and what treatment you received in the past, if any. You can expect the conversation to include a discussion about your family, history, work, and other personal matters.

Toward the end of your visit, your psychiatrist will discuss your treatment plan and session frequency, which may include some recommended medications. You may use the end of your appointment as an opportunity to ask your psychiatrist any questions you have about your treatment plan.