Residents of Greensboro have access to several large healthcare systems in the region, including Novant Health, Cone Health, and Atrium Health. Brenner Children’s Hospital is the nearest dedicated pediatric care facility — located in Winston-Salem. As part of North Carolina’s VA system, Greensboro Community Based Outpatient Clinic offers care to veterans in the area.

Greensboro’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital as the #1 healthcare facility in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. A 628-bed facility, Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital rates high performing in urology, gastroenterology, and GI surgery. It also rates high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)

Novant Health’s Forsyth Medical Center, an 859-bed facility, offers a full range of emergency, surgical, and general healthcare services. U.S. News rates Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center as high performing in six procedures and conditions, including: