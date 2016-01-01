Residents of Madison have access to several healthcare systems, including UW Health, SSM Health, and UnityPoint Health. American Family Children’s Hospital offers excellent children’s care in the area and is nationally ranked #36 in cardiology and heart surgery. William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is the largest facility serving veterans in Madison. It also has six outpatient clinics throughout the surrounding area.

Madison’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks University of Wisconsin Hospitals as Madison’s #1 healthcare system. University of Wisconsin Hospitals nationally ranks in seven adult specialties and one children’s specialty, including:

#13 in gynecology

#15 in orthopedics

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison ranks #2 in the region and is high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including: