Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chesapeake. Bon Secours and Sentara are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters is just under seven miles from Chesapeake and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in Chesapeake can get care at the Hampton VA Medical Center or one of its four locations in Southeastern Virginia.
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a 525-bed medical center and one of only five level-1 trauma centers in Virginia. U.S. News ranks Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as the #1 hospital in the Virginia Beach-Newport area. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital nationally ranks #40 in urology and is high performing in two adult specialties:
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is the highest-rated facility that’s closest to Chesapeake. It is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: