North Las Vegas residents will find the majority of their healthcare facilities in the neighboring city of Las Vegas. Most notable Las Vegas facilities are the University Medical Center-Las Vegas and Valley Hospital Medical Center. Children’s care is also found in Las Vegas through facilities such as the Children's Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center. North Las Vegas does have a VA clinic, the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System-North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the University Medical Center-Las Vegas as high performers in four different conditions and procedures, including:

heart attack

heart failure

kidney failure

U.S. News ranks the Valley Hospital Medical Center as high performers in three different conditions and procedures: heart failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).