North Las Vegas residents will find the majority of their healthcare facilities in the neighboring city of Las Vegas. Most notable Las Vegas facilities are the University Medical Center-Las Vegas and Valley Hospital Medical Center. Children’s care is also found in Las Vegas through facilities such as the Children's Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center. North Las Vegas does have a VA clinic, the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System-North Las Vegas.
U.S. News ranks the University Medical Center-Las Vegas as high performers in four different conditions and procedures, including:
U.S. News ranks the Valley Hospital Medical Center as high performers in three different conditions and procedures: heart failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: