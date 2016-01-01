Residents of Durham have access to some of North Carolina’s best healthcare facilities, including Duke University Hospital. The nearest children’s healthcare facilities are Duke Children’s Hospital and Health Center and North Carolina Children’s Hospital and UNC, both nationally ranked for pediatric care excellence. Veterans can receive care at Durham VA Medical Center or one of 10 community-based outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Duke University Hospital as the #1 healthcare facility in Raleigh and Durham. Duke University Hospital has 957 inpatient beds and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties and nine children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals #2 in Raleigh and Durham. UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has over 950 beds and includes a women’s and children’s hospital, N.C. Memorial Hospital, and N.C. Neurosciences Hospital. UNC Hospitals nationally rank in four adult specialties and seven children’s specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: