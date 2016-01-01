St. Luke’s Healthcare System offers the most extensive network of healthcare facilities to residents of Boise. St. Luke’s has a medical center, a children’s hospital, and a rehabilitation facility in the area, along with two urgent care clinics and an emergency services location. For veterans of Idaho, Boise VA Medical Center provides healthcare services and has five community-based outpatient clinics throughout the neighboring regions.

Boise’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Boise and Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in geriatrics, pulmonology, and 17 procedures and conditions, including:

back surgery

hip and knee replacement

maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)

St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center ranks as the #2 hospital in Boise and Western Idaho. U.S. News rates St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as high performing in nine adult procedures and conditions, including: