Residents local to the St Petersburg area have access to many healthcare facilities. There are facilities such as St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital, and the Northside Hospital-St. Petersburg. Children’s care can be found through the John Hopkins All Childrens’ Hospital. Veterans can find care through the St. Petersburg VA Clinic, among other local VA health care facilities in the area.
U.S. News ranks St. Anthony’s Hospital as #4 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, and #25 in the state of Florida. As part of the BayArea healthcare network system, they’re high performers in 6 different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital as #5 in the Southeast region and #1 in Florida. They rank nationally in 8 different children’s specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: