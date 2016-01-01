Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the nation. Residents and tourists have two large healthcare systems to choose from for their care: Orlando Health and AdventHealth. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed healthcare system that includes 15 hospitals. Orlando Health locations include an adult level-one trauma center as well as several rehab and cancer centers. The VA Medical Center in Orlando, one of 7 facilities caring for veterans in the area, includes 134 inpatient beds and has a large outpatient clinic.
Ranking #1 in Orlando for the last 11 years is AdventHealth Orlando, a 1,705-bed medical center. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide gave AdventHealth Orlando a Grade A for hospital safety. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
Orlando Regional Medical Center offers some of the area’s best pediatric care. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Primary care physicians (PCPs) — also known as primary care providers — are a vital part of your preventive care and wellness. All your routine care needs such as annual physicals, vaccinations, and lab work can be addressed by your PCP.
A PCP can be a family medicine provider, internist, or some other healthcare professionals who practice general medicine.
By working with other members of your healthcare team, your PCP can help you manage your overall health.
How often should I see a PCP?
It's recommended that you see a primary care doctor once a year. You may need to see them more often if you have new healthcare concerns or are living with a chronic health condition.
What procedures do PCPs perform?
Primary care physicians can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Reach out to your PCP to find out what they can do or what might need a referral to a specialist.
What conditions do PCPs treat?
Primary care physicians can treat a wide range of symptoms and conditions. Some conditions your PCP may be able to treat are:
PCPs are also great resources for all of your health concerns. Even if you see your PCP for a condition that they don't directly treat, they can help refer you to a specialist.
Types of PCPs
The following are specific types of primary care physicians:
You can also receive primary care from a physician's assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP).
What should I ask a PCP?
Top questions to ask a primary care physician during your next appointment include: