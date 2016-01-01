SEARCH
Cities
Cities
Find and book Primary Care Physicians near you
Atlanta, GA
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Cleveland, OH
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Nashville, TN
New York, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZ
Saint Louis, MO
Salt Lake City, UT
San Antonio, TX
San Francisco, CA
Seattle, WA
Specialties
Specialties
Find and book providers near you by specialty
Allergist & Immunologist
Bariatric Surgeon
Cardiologist
Chiropractor
Dermatologist
Ear, Nose, & Throat Doctor (ENT)
Endocrinologist
Gastroenterologist
General Surgeon
Geriatric Medicine Specialist
Hematologist
Nephrologist
Neurologist
OB-GYN
Oncologist
Orthopedic Surgeon
Pain Medicine Specialist
Pediatricians
Podiatrist
Primary Care
Psychiatrist
Pulmonologist
Rheumatologist
Urologist
Resources
Resources
Resources
Healthline
Health Topics
Types of Doctors
What Is a Pediatrician?
How to Choose an OB/GYN
What Is an Orthopedic Doctor?
Open mobile menu
Close mobile menu
Healthline Findcare Logo
Cities
Cities
Find and book Primary Care Physicians near you
Atlanta, GA
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Cleveland, OH
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Nashville, TN
New York, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZ
Saint Louis, MO
Salt Lake City, UT
San Antonio, TX
San Francisco, CA
Seattle, WA
Specialties
Specialties
Find and book providers near you by specialty
Allergist & Immunologist
Bariatric Surgeon
Cardiologist
Chiropractor
Dermatologist
Ear, Nose, & Throat Doctor (ENT)
Endocrinologist
Gastroenterologist
General Surgeon
Geriatric Medicine Specialist
Hematologist
Nephrologist
Neurologist
OB-GYN
Oncologist
Orthopedic Surgeon
Pain Medicine Specialist
Pediatricians
Podiatrist
Primary Care
Psychiatrist
Pulmonologist
Rheumatologist
Urologist
Resources
Resources
Resources
Healthline
Health Topics
Types of Doctors
What Is a Pediatrician?
How to Choose an OB/GYN
What Is an Orthopedic Doctor?
Search
Primary Care
Close Icon
Search
Near
Search
FindCare
Specialties
Primary Care
Florida
See All Primary Care in null, Florida
Find and Book Primary Care Doctors Near Me in Florida
Find qualified primary care doctors near you in Florida who accept your insurance and book online.
Jacksonville, FL
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
VIEW MORE
VIEW LESS
Altamonte Springs, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Bradenton, FL
Brandon, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Clearwater, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Gainesville, FL
Hialeah, FL
Hollywood, FL
Jupiter, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Lakeland, FL
Largo, FL
Melbourne, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Naples, FL
Ocala, FL
Orange Park, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Panama City, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Pensacola, FL
Plantation, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota, FL
South Miami, FL
St Petersburg, FL
Stuart, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Venice, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Wellington, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Weston, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Winter Park, FL
Near
Search
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended
Distance
Rating: High to Low
Filter By
Insurance
Insurance
Cigna
(13179)
Blue Cross Blue Shield
(12552)
Aetna
(11601)
Anthem
(11179)
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
(10765)
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
(10017)
Humana
(9988)
MultiPlan
(8707)
Ambetter
(4009)
UnitedHealthCare
(3206)
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
(2579)
Coventry Health Care
(1935)
Medicaid
(1724)
AvMed
(1615)
Tricare
(1478)
Commercial Insurance Company
(1238)
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
(877)
WellCare
(840)
Golden Rule
(806)
Molina Healthcare
(775)
Medicare
(722)
Assurant Health
(580)
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
(437)
Health Net
(437)
EmblemHealth
(435)
CoreSource
(429)
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
(428)
Staywell (Wellcare)
(418)
Careplus
(383)
Simply Healthcare Plans
(368)
View All
Gender
Gender
Female
(11302)
Male
(14929)
Specialty
Specialty
Internal Medicine
(11002)
Family Medicine
(10804)
Pediatrics
(4692)
Geriatric Medicine
(1091)
General Medical Practice
(473)
Adult Medicine
(271)
Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
(255)
Pediatric Medicine
(129)
Women's Health Medicine
(129)
Age Management Medicine
(112)
Men's Health Medicine
(98)
View All
Age
Age
Under 40
(2966)
41-50
(4551)
51-60
(5414)
61-70
(5166)
Over 70
(3496)
Availability
Availability
Today
(3467)
Tomorrow
(3372)
Within 2 weeks
(3682)
Schedules online
(430)
Accepts new patients
(12691)
Telehealth
(7589)
Language
Language
Afar
(5)
Afrikaans
(21)
Albanian
(13)
American Sign Language
(14)
Amharic
(7)
Arabic
(417)
Arabic, Egyptian
(7)
Armenian
(10)
Azerbaijani
(1)
Bangla
(9)
Bashkir
(1)
Belarusian
(3)
Bengali
(56)
Bikol
(1)
Bisaya
(3)
Bislama
(2)
Bosnian
(1)
Bulgarian
(18)
Burmese
(16)
Cantonese
(1)
Catalan
(1)
Chamorro
(1)
Chinese
(123)
Chinese, Cantonese
(10)
Chinese, Mandarin
(20)
Chinese, Min Nan
(4)
Coptic
(1)
Cree
(17)
Creole
(244)
Croatian
(21)
Czech
(14)
Danish
(6)
Dutch
(24)
Egyptian
(2)
Faroese
(1)
Farsi
(44)
Filipino
(26)
Finnish
(5)
French
(573)
French Creole
(30)
Frisian
(1)
Georgian
(1)
German
(147)
Gikuyu
(1)
Greek
(47)
Guarani
(2)
Gujarati
(144)
Haitian
(8)
Haitian Creole
(42)
Hebrew
(88)
Hindi
(564)
Hindustani
(1)
Hungarian
(30)
Icelandic
(1)
Igbo
(5)
Ilocano
(2)
Indian
(5)
Indonesian
(3)
Italian
(141)
Japanese
(7)
Kannada
(15)
Kapampangan
(1)
Kashmiri
(3)
Khmer
(1)
Korean
(26)
Kurdi
(1)
Kurdish
(1)
Lao
(1)
Latin
(3)
Lebanese
(1)
Lithuanian
(9)
Macedonian
(4)
Madurese
(1)
Malagasy
(2)
Malay
(2)
Malayalam
(32)
Maltese
(1)
Mandarin
(7)
Mandinka
(1)
Marathi
(12)
Navajo
(1)
Nepalese
(1)
Nepali
(3)
Nigerian
(1)
Norwegian
(2)
Pakistani
(1)
Panjabi
(10)
Papiamento
(1)
Pashto
(1)
Patois
(5)
Persian
(18)
Polish
(60)
Portuguese
(155)
Punjabi
(60)
Pushto
(1)
Rajasthani
(1)
Romanian
(44)
Russian
(140)
Samoan
(1)
Serbian
(10)
Serbo-croatian
(4)
Sign Language
(1)
Sindhi
(2)
Singhalese
(1)
Sinhala
(2)
Sinhalese
(2)
Slovak
(6)
Somali
(1)
Soninke
(1)
Spanish
(4452)
Swahili
(6)
Swedish
(3)
Syrian
(1)
Tagalog
(153)
Taiwanese
(2)
Tamil
(31)
Telugu
(66)
Thai
(12)
Turkish
(13)
Ukrainian
(12)
Urdu
(170)
Uzbek
(1)
Vietnamese
(81)
Visayan
(1)
Yiddish
(10)
Yoruba
(9)
Yugoslavian
(1)
View All
Patient Satisfaction
Patient Satisfaction
5 Stars
(4684)
4 Stars And Higher
(10199)
3 Stars And Higher
(14943)
2 Stars And Higher
(16376)
1 Star And Higher
(17401)
Affiliated Facility
Affiliated Facility
Adventhealth Orlando
(916)
St. Joseph's Hospital
(502)
Morton Plant Hospital
(417)
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
(371)
Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
(366)
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
(349)
Lee Memorial Hospital
(349)
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
(343)
Cape Coral Hospital
(315)
Baptist Hospital Of Miami
(255)
Uf Health Shands Hospital
(246)
Memorial Regional Hospital
(242)
Tampa General Hospital
(236)
NCH Baker Downtown
(226)
Boca Raton Regional Hospital
(223)
Memorial Hospital West
(216)
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
(203)
South Miami Hospital
(191)
Jackson Memorial Hospital
(190)
Baptist Hospital
(189)
Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
(186)
Gulf Coast Medical Center
(184)
Holy Cross Hospital
(181)
Holmes Regional Medical Center
(177)
Jupiter Medical Center
(159)
Good Samaritan Medical Center
(157)
Adventhealth Tampa
(151)
Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
(149)
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
(147)
Uf Health Jacksonville
(141)
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
(141)
Mount Sinai Medical Center
(139)
HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
(139)
St. Anthony's Hospital
(134)
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
(134)
HCA Florida Largo Hospital
(132)
Baptist Medical Center Beaches
(131)
Mease Countryside Hospital
(131)
Bethesda Hospital East
(126)
Memorial Hospital Pembroke
(124)
Adventhealth Ocala
(121)
Rockledge Regional Medical Center
(121)
Memorial Hospital Miramar
(120)
Mayo Clinic in Florida
(117)
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
(116)
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
(116)
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
(115)
Broward Health Medical Center
(115)
Broward Health Coral Springs
(114)
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
(113)
HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
(113)
Adventhealth Daytona Beach
(113)
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
(113)
Halifax Health Medical Center
(110)
Flagler Hospital
(108)
HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
(108)
Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
(106)
Cape Canaveral Hospital
(106)
HCA Florida Westside Hospital
(104)
HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
(103)
Viera Hospital
(102)
HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
(102)
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
(102)
Adventhealth Waterman
(101)
Shorepoint Health Venice
(100)
Delray Medical Center
(99)
HealthPark Medical Center
(98)
Adventhealth Fish Memorial
(98)
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
(98)
Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
(98)
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
(98)
Manatee Memorial Hospital
(98)
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
(98)
Palmetto General Hospital
(95)
AdventHealth DeLand
(94)
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
(93)
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
(93)
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
(92)
Adventhealth Palm Coast
(90)
HCA Florida Blake Hospital
(89)
HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
(89)
HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
(89)
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
(86)
Winter Haven Hospital
(86)
Mease Dunedin Hospital
(85)
HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
(84)
Adventhealth Sebring
(83)
Parrish Medical Center
(82)
HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
(82)
HCA Florida West Hospital
(81)
Palm Bay Hospital
(81)
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
(81)
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
(81)
HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
(80)
HCA Florida Northside Hospital
(78)
HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
(78)
Broward Health North
(77)
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
(77)
Larkin Community Hospital
(75)
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
(74)
North Shore Medical Center
(74)
Adventhealth Daytona Beach
(74)
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
(74)
Uf Health The Villages Hospital
(73)
Broward Health Imperial Point
(73)
Cleveland Clinic Florida
(72)
HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
(72)
Adventhealth Zephyrhills
(72)
Wellington Regional Medical Center
(70)
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
(69)
Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
(68)
West Kendall Baptist Hospital
(68)
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
(66)
HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
(66)
Homestead Hospital
(65)
Adventhealth North Pinellas
(65)
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
(65)
HCA Florida Capital Hospital
(64)
Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
(63)
Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
(63)
West Boca Medical Center
(63)
Adventhealth Carrollwood
(63)
Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
(62)
Coral Gables Hospital
(61)
Bravera Health Brooksville
(61)
Gulf Breeze Hospital
(61)
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
(60)
HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
(59)
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
(58)
Hialeah Hospital
(58)
Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
(57)
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
(56)
Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
(54)
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
(54)
Doctors Hospital
(53)
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
(53)
Sebastian River Medical Center
(53)
Keralty Hospital Miami
(52)
HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
(52)
Bravera Health Seven Rivers
(46)
HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
(45)
Adventhealth Dade City
(45)
HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
(45)
North Okaloosa Medical Center
(44)
HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
(44)
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
(42)
Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
(42)
Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
(40)
South Florida Baptist Hospital
(40)
Baptist Medical Center Nassau
(39)
St. Mary's Medical Center
(38)
Santa Rosa Medical Center
(38)
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
(38)
Melbourne Regional Medical Center
(38)
NCH North Naples Hospital
(37)
Miami Cancer Institute
(37)
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
(36)
HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
(34)
Oviedo Medical Center
(32)
Mariners Hospital
(30)
AdventHealth Winter Park
(29)
Northwest Florida Community Hospital
(29)
Fishermen's Community Hospital
(29)
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
(28)
HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
(28)
HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
(28)
Adventhealth Lake Wales
(28)
Hendry Regional Medical Center
(26)
Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
(26)
AdventHealth Celebration
(25)
Adventhealth Wauchula
(24)
Lower Keys Medical Center
(24)
Lehigh Regional Medical Center
(23)
Bartow Regional Medical Center
(23)
Healthmark Regional Medical Center
(23)
Memorial Regional Hospital South
(23)
Jackson Hospital
(23)
Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
(19)
Doctors' Memorial Hospital
(18)
Florida Medical Center
(18)
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
(18)
HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
(18)
Bayfront Health Spring Hill
(17)
Doctors Memorial Hospital
(16)
Desoto Memorial Hospital
(16)
Uhealth Tower
(15)
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
(14)
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
(14)
Jay Hospital
(14)
Jackson North Medical Center
(13)
AdventHealth Kissimmee
(12)
AdventHealth East Orlando
(12)
Moffitt Cancer Center
(11)
Calhoun-liberty Hospital
(11)
Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
(10)
Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton
(9)
Madison County Memorial Hospital
(9)
Baptist Children's Hospital
(9)
Sun Coast Hospital
(9)
Lake Butler Hospital
(9)
Lakeside Medical Center
(9)
Baptist Medical Center South
(9)
Piedmont Hospital
(9)
AdventHealth Apopka
(8)
George E. Weems Memorial Hospital
(8)
Flowers Hospital
(8)
UCF Lake Nona Hospital
(7)
Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
(7)
Miami Jewish Health
(7)
Grand Strand Medical Center
(7)
Mission Hospital
(7)
Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
(7)
Bethesda Hospital West
(7)
Buffalo General Medical Center
(7)
Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
(6)
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
(6)
University Medical Center
(6)
Mon Health Medical Center
(6)
Hartford Hospital
(6)
Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
(6)
Jackson South Community Hospital
(6)
Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
(6)
South Georgia Medical Center
(6)
Memorial Hospital And Manor
(6)
NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
(5)
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
(5)
T.J. Samson Community Hospital
(5)
Southwest General Health Center
(5)
Cleveland Clinic
(5)
MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
(5)
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
(5)
Memorial Health University Medical Center
(5)
Roper Hospital
(5)
Tift Regional Medical Center
(5)
AdventHealth Winter Garden
(5)
Grady General Hospital
(4)
Cape Cod Hospital
(4)
Uniontown Hospital
(4)
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
(4)
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
(4)
Central Maine Medical Center
(4)
University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
(4)
Pikeville Medical Center
(4)
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
(4)
University Medical Center of El Paso
(4)
South Pointe Hospital
(4)
Southeast Health Medical Center
(4)
Walker Baptist Medical Center
(4)
Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
(4)
Wesley Medical Center
(4)
St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
(4)
Northwest Texas Healthcare System
(4)
D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
(4)
Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
(4)
Covenant Medical Center Harrison
(4)
Trident Medical Center
(4)
Hillcrest Hospital
(4)
AnMed Health Medical Center
(4)
Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
(4)
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
(4)
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
(4)
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
(4)
St. Josephs Hospital - North
(4)
Piedmont Medical Center
(3)
Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
(3)
W W Hastings Indian Hospital
(3)
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
(3)
Rio Grande Regional Hospital
(3)
Parkridge Medical Center
(3)
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
(3)
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
(3)
Trinity Hospital
(3)
Deaconess Hospital
(3)
ECMC Health Campus
(3)
University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
(3)
Beaumont Hospital, Troy
(3)
Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
(3)
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
(3)
Alaska Regional Hospital
(3)
Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
(3)
Eisenhower Medical Center
(3)
Bronson Methodist Hospital
(3)
Franciscan Health Dyer
(3)
Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
(3)
Houston Medical Center
(3)
Providence Hospital
(3)
Inova Fairfax Hospital
(3)
East Liverpool City Hospital
(3)
Mount Sinai South Nassau
(3)
Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
(3)
Mount Sinai Beth Israel
(3)
Parkview Medical Center
(3)
Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
(3)
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
(3)
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
(3)
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
(3)
Andalusia Health
(3)
Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
(3)
Long Island Jewish Medical Center
(3)
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
(3)
Ochsner Medical Center
(3)
Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
(3)
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
(3)
Augusta University Medical Center
(3)
Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
(3)
Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
(3)
Chippenham Hospital
(3)
Salem Hospital
(3)
Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
(3)
Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
(3)
M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
(3)
Caldwell Memorial Hospital
(3)
Methodist Hospital
(3)
Frisbie Memorial Hospital
(3)
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
(3)
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
(3)
The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
(3)
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
(3)
Wayne Memorial Hospital
(3)
Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
(3)
Lovelace Medical Center
(3)
Dale Medical Center
(3)
SwedishAmerican Hospital
(3)
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
(3)
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
(3)
Spartanburg Medical Center
(3)
Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
(3)
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
(2)
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
(2)
Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
(2)
Skokie Hospital
(2)
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice
(2)
Portsmouth Regional Hospital
(2)
Bridgeport Hospital
(2)
Holy Name Medical Center
(2)
St. John's Regional Medical Center
(2)
Sanford Broadway Medical Center
(2)
Saint Francis Medical Center
(2)
Catawba Valley Medical Center
(2)
Ascension St Joseph Hospital
(2)
Norton Hospital
(2)
Doctors Hospital
(2)
Advocate Condell Medical Center
(2)
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
(2)
Montefiore Medical Center
(2)
Alaska Native Medical Center
(2)
Wakemed Cary Hospital
(2)
Gadsden Regional Medical Center
(2)
St. Joseph Medical Center
(2)
Sparrow Hospital
(2)
Rome Memorial Hospital
(2)
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
(2)
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
(2)
Manchester Memorial Hospital
(2)
Decatur Morgan Hospital
(2)
Midstate Medical Center
(2)
Good Samaritan Medical Center
(2)
Winneshiek Medical Center
(2)
Wellstar Cobb Hospital
(2)
MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
(2)
Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
(2)
Parkland Medical Center
(2)
Waterbury Hospital
(2)
Piedmont Macon Medical Center
(2)
Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
(2)
Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
(2)
Piedmont Newton Hospital
(2)
Pennsylvania Hospital
(2)
Atmore Community Hospital
(2)
VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
(2)
White River Medical Center
(2)
St. Mary's Hospital
(2)
Union Hospital
(2)
Grandview Medical Center
(2)
Reston Hospital Center
(2)
Jefferson Frankford Hospital
(2)
Elliot Hospital
(2)
North Memorial Health
(2)
Nyack Hospital
(2)
Mcleod Loris Hospital
(2)
South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
(2)
Good Samaritan Hospital
(2)
Highland Park Hospital
(2)
Musc Health Florence Medical Center
(2)
Saint Francis Hospital
(2)
Inova Loudoun Hospital
(2)
Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
(2)
Lexington Medical Center
(2)
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
(2)
Kettering Health Main Campus
(2)
The University Of Chicago Medical Center
(2)
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
(2)
Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
(2)
Adventhealth Manchester
(2)
Carle Foundation Hospital
(2)
Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
(2)
Ascension St. John Medical Center
(2)
McLeod Regional Medical Center
(2)
University Hospital - University of Michigan
(2)
Habersham Medical Center
(2)
Strong Memorial Hospital
(2)
North Suburban Medical Center
(2)
Emory University Hospital Midtown
(2)
UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
(2)
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
(2)
UHS Binghamton General Hospital
(2)
Pine Ridge Ihs Hospital
(2)
HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
(2)
Olympic Medical Center
(2)
University Of Illinois Hospital
(2)
Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
(2)
Cullman Regional Medical Center
(2)
Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
(2)
Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
(2)
North Baldwin Infirmary
(2)
Piedmont Augusta
(2)
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
(2)
Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
(2)
Pleasant Valley Hospital
(2)
Beaufort Memorial Hospital
(2)
Merit Health River Region
(2)
Saint Joseph London
(2)
Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
(2)
Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
(2)
Mount Sinai Morningside
(2)
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
(2)
Sisters Of Charity Hospital
(2)
Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
(2)
Evans Memorial Hospital
(2)
Boston Medical Center
(2)
Chandler Regional Medical Center
(2)
Logan Health Medical Center
(2)
Erlinger Baroness Hospital
(2)
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
(2)
Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
(2)
Sentara Obici Hospital
(2)
Jefferson Regional Medical Center
(2)
Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
(2)
Hospital Authority of Miller County
(2)
Galesburg Cottage Hospital
(2)
Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
(2)
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
(2)
Miami Valley Hospital
(2)
St. Joseph Hospital
(2)
Floyd Medical Center
(2)
Chi Health Mercy Corning
(2)
Georgetown Community Hospital
(2)
The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
(2)
Centrastate Medical Center
(2)
Mercy Regional Medical Center
(2)
Ocean University Medical Center
(2)
Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
(2)
Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
(2)
AdventHealth Lake Placid
(2)
Upmc Williamsport
(2)
Olathe Medical Center
(2)
Ascension Saint John Hospital
(2)
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
(2)
Oroville Hospital
(2)
The Nebraska Medical Center
(2)
Euclid Hospital
(2)
Penrose Hospital
(2)
Staten Island University Hospital
(2)
Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
(2)
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
(2)
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
(2)
Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
(2)
Wayne HealthCare
(2)
Saddleback Medical Center
(2)
Tristar Centennial Medical Center
(2)
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
(2)
Winchester Medical Center
(2)
Covenant Medical Center
(2)
Johnson City Medical Center
(2)
Southeastern Regional Medical Center
(2)
St. Vincent's Medical Center
(2)
Duke University Hospital
(2)
Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
(2)
Mclaren Macomb
(2)
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
(2)
Swedish Hospital
(2)
Marietta Memorial Hospital
(2)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
(2)
Jefferson Abington Hospital
(2)
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
(2)
Huntsville Hospital
(2)
Henry Ford Hospital
(2)
Cumberland Medical Center
(2)
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
(2)
Saint Peter's Hospital
(2)
Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
(2)
Lovelace Women's Hospital
(2)
Tristar Summit Medical Center
(2)
The Medical Center of Aurora
(2)
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
(2)
Franciscan Health Hammond
(2)
St. Mary's Medical Center
(2)
MUSC Health University Medical Center
(2)
Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
(2)
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
(2)
Backus Hospital
(2)
Adventhealth Redmond
(2)
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
(2)
Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
(2)
Mizell Memorial Hospital
(2)
Evanston Hospital
(2)
Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
(2)
Nazareth Hospital
(2)
Charlton Memorial Hospital
(2)
Choctaw Nation Health Care Center
(2)
Saint Francis Hospital
(2)
Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
(2)
Saint Francis Hospital
(2)
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
(2)
Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
(2)
Thomas Hospital
(2)
Wiregrass Medical Center
(2)
Aspirus Wausau Hospital
(2)
Atlantic General Hospital
(2)
Christ Hospital
(2)
Jackson-madison County General Hospital
(2)
Atrium Health Cabarrus
(2)
Beaumont Hospital Taylor
(2)
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
(2)
Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
(2)
Mercy San Juan Medical Center
(2)
Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
(2)
Jacobi Medical Center
(2)
Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics
(2)
Presbyterian Hospital
(2)
St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
(2)
Morristown Medical Center
(2)
Sentara Leigh Hospital
(2)
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
(2)
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
(2)
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
(2)
Providence Newberg Medical Center
(2)
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
(2)
Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
(2)
East Alabama Medical Center
(2)
Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
(2)
Sierra View Medical Center
(2)
Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
(2)
Overlook Medical Center
(2)
Baptist Health Hardin
(2)
UPMC Harrisburg
(2)
Research Medical Center
(2)
Glenbrook Hospital
(2)
Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
(2)
St. Mary’s General Hospital
(2)
Froedtert Hospital
(2)
Colleton Medical Center
(2)
Rush University Medical Center
(2)
El Centro Regional Medical Center
(2)
Saint Joseph East
(2)
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
(2)
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
(2)
Mount Carmel East
(2)
Atrium Health Cleveland
(2)
Jefferson Bucks Hospital
(2)
Loyola University Medical Center
(2)
Broadlawns Medical Center
(2)
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
(2)
Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
(2)
Geisinger Medical Center
(2)
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
(2)
Mercy Medical Center Redding
(2)
Lovelace Westside Hospital
(2)
Saint John's Riverside Hospital
(2)
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
(2)
UPMC Presbyterian
(2)
AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
(2)
Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
(2)
Christiana Hospital
(2)
St. Joseph's Hospital - South
(2)
St. Francis Hospital
(1)
Thomasville Regional Medical Center
(1)
Saint Bernards Medical Center
(1)
Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
(1)
Centerpoint Medical Center
(1)
Grove Hill Memorial Hospital
(1)
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
(1)
Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
(1)
Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
(1)
Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
(1)
UM Upper Chesapeake Health
(1)
Crozer-Chester Medical Center
(1)
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
(1)
Mercy Hospital South
(1)
Chi St. Francis Hospital
(1)
Adventist Health St. Helena
(1)
Ascension Seton Williamson
(1)
The Medical Center At Bowling Green
(1)
Saint Anne's Hospital
(1)
Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
(1)
Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
(1)
Regions Hospital
(1)
Texas Health Specialty Hospital
(1)
Ohio County Hospital
(1)
Maniilaq Health Center
(1)
Cass Regional Medical Center
(1)
Hilo Medical Center
(1)
Newman Regional Health
(1)
Unm Hospital
(1)
Pascagoula Hospital
(1)
Hoboken University Medical Center
(1)
Mclaren Bay Region
(1)
Flaget Memorial Hospital
(1)
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
(1)
Atrium Medical Center
(1)
Middlesex Hospital
(1)
Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
(1)
Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital
(1)
Saint Francis Hospital South
(1)
Mission Community Hospital
(1)
Liberty Hospital
(1)
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
(1)
Bullock County Hospital
(1)
Adena Regional Medical Center
(1)
Mid-Valley Hospital
(1)
Atrium Health Union
(1)
Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
(1)
IU Health Methodist Hospital
(1)
Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
(1)
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
(1)
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
(1)
Frankfort Regional Medical Center
(1)
Inspira Medical Center Vineland
(1)
Cary Medical Center
(1)
Baptist Medical Center East
(1)
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
(1)
Northside Hospital Cherokee
(1)
Upmc Carlisle
(1)
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
(1)
Logan Health - Whitefish
(1)
Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
(1)
Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
(1)
Ashe Memorial Hospital
(1)
Harris Regional Hospital
(1)
AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
(1)
Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
(1)
Flagstaff Medical Center
(1)
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
(1)
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
(1)
Uva Prince William Medical Center
(1)
HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
(1)
Perham Health
(1)
Acadian Medical Center
(1)
Aultman Hospital
(1)
CHI Health St. Elizabeth
(1)
Marshall Medical Center South
(1)
Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
(1)
Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
(1)
O'Connor Hospital
(1)
UW Health University Hospital
(1)
Mercy Hospital Joplin
(1)
Rutherford Regional Medical Center
(1)
St. Vincent Healthcare
(1)
Osf Sacred Heart Medical Center
(1)
Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
(1)
Bradenton
(1)
Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
(1)
Randolph Hospital
(1)
Kettering Health Greene Memorial
(1)
Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
(1)
St. David's Medical Center
(1)
Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
(1)
University Hospital
(1)
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
(1)
UAMS Medical Center
(1)
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
(1)
Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
(1)
Fort Yates Hospital
(1)
Baylor University Medical Center
(1)
MarinHealth Medical Center
(1)
Hannibal Regional Hospital
(1)
Anne Arundel Medical Center
(1)
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
(1)
Valley County Health System
(1)
Stanton County Hospital
(1)
Cape Regional Medical Center
(1)
Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
(1)
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
(1)
Aspirus Langlade Hospital
(1)
Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
(1)
Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus
(1)
Skagit Valley Hospital
(1)
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
(1)
Albany Medical Center Hospital
(1)
Chestnut Hill Hospital
(1)
Baptist Health Louisville
(1)
Cherokee Regional Medical Center
(1)
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center
(1)
UPMC Horizon - Greenville
(1)
Berkshire Medical Center
(1)
UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
(1)
Highland Hospital
(1)
Adventhealth Gordon
(1)
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
(1)
Thorek Memorial Hospital
(1)
Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
(1)
North Colorado Medical Center
(1)
Doylestown Hospital
(1)
Mercy Hospital Ozark
(1)
Memorial Satilla Health
(1)
Ashley County Medical Center
(1)
Parkview Huntington Hospital
(1)
Renown Regional Medical Center
(1)
Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
(1)
Orange Coast Medical Center
(1)
John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
(1)
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
(1)
Pottstown Hospital
(1)
UPMC Passavant - McCandless
(1)
Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
(1)
Denver Health Medical Center
(1)
Pomerene Hospital
(1)
Rex Hospital
(1)
Torrance Memorial Medical Center
(1)
Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
(1)
Helena Regional Medical Center
(1)
Oceanway
(1)
Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
(1)
Knapp Medical Center
(1)
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
(1)
St. Joseph's Hospital
(1)
Washington Regional Medical Center
(1)
Lourdes Hospital
(1)
Summa Health System - Akron Campus
(1)
Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
(1)
Phelps Hospital
(1)
Laredo Medical Center
(1)
Lonesome Pine Hospital
(1)
Wilcox Health
(1)
Franciscan Health Munster
(1)
DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
(1)
East Jefferson General Hospital
(1)
Northern Light Inland Hospital
(1)
Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
(1)
Henrico Doctors' Hospital
(1)
Raleigh General Hospital
(1)
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
(1)
Medical Center Of The Rockies
(1)
Valley Hospital
(1)
Proctor Hospital
(1)
Duke Regional Hospital
(1)
Self Regional Healthcare
(1)
Northern Navajo Medical Center
(1)
Cooper University Hospital
(1)
Sturgis Hospital
(1)
Emory Hillandale Hospital
(1)
Plains Regional Medical Center
(1)
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
(1)
St. Mary Medical Center
(1)
Ascension Seton Hays
(1)
Medical Center Barbour
(1)
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
(1)
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
(1)
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
(1)
Methodist University Hospital
(1)
Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
(1)
Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
(1)
Akron General Medical Center
(1)
Multicare Deaconess Hospital
(1)
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
(1)
Community Hospital South
(1)
Conway Medical Center
(1)
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
(1)
Connally Memorial Medical Center
(1)
Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
(1)
Evergreen Medical Center
(1)
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
(1)
Androscoggin Valley Hospital
(1)
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
(1)
Houlton Regional Hospital
(1)
Hackensack University Medical Center
(1)
Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
(1)
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
(1)
Higgins General Hospital
(1)
Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
(1)
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
(1)
Northwest Health- Porter
(1)
Campbell County Memorial Hospital
(1)
Uvalde Memorial Hospital
(1)
Southwest Florida Dialysis
(1)
Falmouth Hospital
(1)
Merit Health Wesley
(1)
Layton Hospital
(1)
University of North Carolina Hospital
(1)
Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center
(1)
Multicare Auburn Medical Center
(1)
Ascension Calumet Hospital
(1)
Delta Regional Medical Center
(1)
Enloe Medical Center
(1)
Door County Medical Center
(1)
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
(1)
Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
(1)
Rappahannock General Hospital
(1)
Saint Francis Hospital
(1)
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
(1)
Mount Auburn Hospital
(1)
Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
(1)
Sentara Careplex Hospital
(1)
Princeton Community Hospital
(1)
Vidant Beaufort Hospital
(1)
Mercyone Newton Medical Center
(1)
Wayne Memorial Hospital
(1)
Hardin Memorial Hospital
(1)
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
(1)
St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
(1)
Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
(1)
Hays Medical Center
(1)
Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
(1)
Franciscan Health Michigan City
(1)
Ascension Standish Hospital
(1)
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
(1)
Covenant Hospital Levelland
(1)
Dupont Hospital
(1)
HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
(1)
Littleton Regional Healthcare
(1)
Regional Hospital Of Scranton
(1)
Phs Indian Hospital at Eagle Butte
(1)
Porter Adventist Hospital
(1)
Missouri Delta Medical Center
(1)
Novato Community Hospital
(1)
Baystate Medical Center
(1)
Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital
(1)
Adena Fayette Medical Center
(1)
Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
(1)
University of Toledo Medical Center
(1)
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
(1)
Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
(1)
Mountain Vista Medical Center
(1)
Kettering Health Miamisburg
(1)
Winner Regional Health
(1)
Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
(1)
Candler Hospital
(1)
Lancaster General Hospital
(1)
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
(1)
Willis-Knighton Medical Center
(1)
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
(1)
Singing River Gulfport
(1)
CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
(1)
Baptist Medical Center South
(1)
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
(1)
UM Charles Regional Medical Center
(1)
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
(1)
Morton Hospital
(1)
St. Catherine Hospital
(1)
UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
(1)
Mcleod Health Cheraw
(1)
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
(1)
Trinity Medical Center East
(1)
UH St. John Medical Center
(1)
Oklahoma State University Medical Center
(1)
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
(1)
Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital
(1)
Children's National Hospital
(1)
Schuyler Hospital
(1)
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
(1)
Saint Joseph Hospital
(1)
Southwestern Medical Center
(1)
Prattville Baptist Hospital
(1)
Texas Children's Hospital
(1)
Union General Hospital
(1)
Massachusetts General Hospital
(1)
Samaritan Hospital
(1)
Paoli Hospital
(1)
Kearney Regional Medical Center
(1)
Providence Seaside Hospital
(1)
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
(1)
Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
(1)
Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
(1)
Pioneer Memorial Hospital
(1)
Providence St. Peter Hospital
(1)
DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
(1)
Clinton Memorial Hospital
(1)
Memorial Medical Center
(1)
The Hospitals Of Providence Horizon City
(1)
Saint Joseph's Hospital
(1)
Blessing Hospital
(1)
Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital
(1)
Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
(1)
North Shore University Hospital
(1)
Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
(1)
Starr County Memorial Hospital
(1)
Holzer Medical Center - Jackson
(1)
Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
(1)
Excela Health Frick Hospital
(1)
Lewis County General Hospital
(1)
Riverside Methodist Hospital
(1)
Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital
(1)
MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
(1)
Northside Hospital Gwinnett
(1)
Chi Health Missouri Valley
(1)
Stamford Hospital
(1)
Ellis Hospital
(1)
Degraff Memorial Hospital
(1)
Loma Linda University Medical Center
(1)
Caromont Regional Medical Center
(1)
Iredell Memorial Hospital
(1)
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
(1)
University Hospital
(1)
Selby General Hospital
(1)
Medical City Plano
(1)
Geisinger Community Medical Center
(1)
Johnston-Willis Hospital
(1)
Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
(1)
West Suburban Medical Center
(1)
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
(1)
Midland Memorial Hospital
(1)
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
(1)
Franciscan Health Lafayette East
(1)
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
(1)
Columbus Regional Healthcare System
(1)
CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
(1)
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
(1)
North Country Hospital And Health Center
(1)
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
(1)
Providence Portland Medical Center
(1)
Tulane Medical Center
(1)
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
(1)
Medical Center Enterprise
(1)
HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
(1)
Mclaren Oakland
(1)
Auburn Community Hospital
(1)
Rose Medical Center
(1)
Tuality Community Hospital
(1)
Lawrence General Hospital
(1)
North Shore Medical Center
(1)
Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
(1)
Christus Saint Michael Health System
(1)
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
(1)
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
(1)
Community Memorial Hospital
(1)
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
(1)
Geneva General Hospital
(1)
Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
(1)
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
(1)
Ingalls Memorial Hospital
(1)
Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
(1)
Mercy Regional Medical Center
(1)
Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
(1)
Magnolia Regional Medical Center
(1)
University Hospital - University Health System
(1)
Northern Montana Hospital
(1)
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
(1)
Samaritan Albany General Hospital
(1)
Somerset Hospital
(1)
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
(1)
Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
(1)
University Of Kansas Hospital
(1)
Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
(1)
Prairie Ridge Health
(1)
Beebe Medical Center
(1)
Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
(1)
Umass Memorial Medical Center
(1)
Alamance Regional Medical Center
(1)
Northeastern Health System Sequoyah
(1)
Duval
(1)
Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
(1)
Barbourville Arh Hospital
(1)
Coshocton Regional Medical Center
(1)
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
(1)
Augusta Health
(1)
Temple University Hospital
(1)
Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
(1)
Abbott Northwestern Hospital
(1)
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
(1)
OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
(1)
Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
(1)
Mercy Health-West Hospital
(1)
BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
(1)
Healdsburg Hospital
(1)
Mount Sinai Brooklyn
(1)
HSHS St. John's Hospital
(1)
Medical City Dallas
(1)
Lutheran Downtown Hospital
(1)
CAMC General Hospital
(1)
Brookings Health System
(1)
Northwest Medical Center
(1)
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
(1)
Northwest Community Hospital
(1)
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
(1)
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
(1)
Adventist Health Delano
(1)
St. Mary Medical Center
(1)
Forrest General Hospital
(1)
Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
(1)
Sage Memorial Hospital
(1)
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
(1)
United Regional Health Care System
(1)
Elkhart General Hospital
(1)
Yavapai Regional Medical Center
(1)
South City Hospital
(1)
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
(1)
Elmhurst Hospital Center
(1)
Evangelical Community Hospital
(1)
Mercy Hospital Paris
(1)
Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
(1)
Fannin Regional Hospital
(1)
Carroll County Memorial Hospital
(1)
Frederick Health Hospital
(1)
Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
(1)
Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
(1)
Fairview Hospital
(1)
St. Mark's Hospital
(1)
Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
(1)
Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
(1)
Adventist Health Clear Lake
(1)
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
(1)
M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
(1)
Straub Clinic And Hospital
(1)
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
(1)