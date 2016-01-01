Residents of Anaheim have several healthcare systems available to them, including Providence, Encompass Health, and Kindred Health. Kaiser Permanente also has several high-performing facilities in the area. The Anaheim VA Clinic, a part of the VA Long Beach Healthcare System’s seven community-based outpatient clinics, offers care to veterans living in Anaheim.

Anaheim’s Top-Rated Facilities

UCI Health is a level-1 adult and level-2 pediatric trauma center. For the fifteenth consecutive year, UCI Health was awarded an A rating by the Leapfrog Group for patient safety. U.S. News nationally ranks UCI Medical Center in two adult specialties, including:

#24 in gynecology

#44 in geriatrics

CHOC Children’s hospital offers some of California’s best pediatric care within four miles of Anaheim. U.S. News regionally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital #5 in California and seven children’s specialties, including: