Gilbert residents can find general and specialty healthcare facilities in their local and surrounding regional areas. The Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and the Banner Gateway Medical Center are within Gilbert, as supported by the Banner healthcare network. The Chandler Regional Medical Center is another option in nearby areas like Chandler. Children’s care can be found in the neighboring city of Mesa through the Banner Children's at Desert hospital. Local veterans care is provided through the Staff Sergeant Alexander W. Conrad Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic.

Gilbert’s Top-Rated Facilities

The U.S. News ranks the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five different procedures and conditions, including:

heart failure

kidney failure

knee replacement

U.S. News ranks the Banner Gateway Medical Center as a high performer in adult Cancer-related specialties and a high performer in three different procedures and conditions, including: