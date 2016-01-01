You can expect your first visit to a podiatrist to include questions about your medical history. They’ll want to know about the reason for your visit, any medications you take, and past surgeries you’ve had. Your podiatrist will also watch how you stand and walk, check to see how your shoes fit, and test your leg joints’ range of motion.

At this point, your podiatrist may recommend a combination of treatments, including orthotics, shoe inserts or padding, and physical therapy. Some conditions, such as ingrown toenails and calluses, can also be treated by your podiatrist during your first appointment.