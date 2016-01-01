Garland residents will find their care needs met in neighboring cities like Dallas and Richardson. In Dallas, some of the notable healthcare facilities are Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Medical City Dallas, and the Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas. Children’s care is provided in the Garland area through facilities such as the MD Kids Pediatrics North Garland and the Pediatric Clinic of Garland. The VA Garland Clinic provides local veteran care.

Garland’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News nationally ranks the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas as #48 in rehabilitation. They’re regionally ranked as #3 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and as #12 in Texas (Prairie Lakes). The hospital is high performer in the adult speciality of orthopedics, and excel in nine different procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

hip replacement

diabetes

U.S. News regionally ranks the Medical City Dallas as #4 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and as #15 in Texas (Prairie Lakes). They are high performers in eight different procedures and conditions, including: