Reno is home to healthcare facilities like the St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno and Renown Regional Medical Center. Children’s care is found within the Willow Springs Center. Veterans have access to several local clinics, such as the Veterans Affairs Sierra Nevada Health Care System-Reno. Mental health care is provided through the Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Renown Regional Medical Center as #1 in the western Nevada region. The facility has 946 beds and is a high performer in eight procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno as high performers in heart failure-related conditions/procedures. As part of the St. Mary’s health network, the regional medical center features 380-bed acute care and is just one of the facilities that cater to the Reno population.
Pediatricians play a key role in your child’s healthcare.
A pediatrician is a specialized physician trained to take care of your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health starting at birth until the age of 18, or sometimes older.
A pediatrician near you can complete “well child visits” and annual physicals, manage and treat any health conditions, and make sure your child is hitting all of their behavioral and physical milestones.
What procedures do pediatricians perform?
Pediatricians can perform the following procedures on babies and children:
There are procedures that pediatricians are required to know based on guidelines from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
Some pediatrician's offices may not be equipped to perform all of the procedures listed above. Contact your local pediatrician for a more comprehensive list of the procedures that your pediatrician can perform.
What conditions do pediatricians treat?
Pediatricians diagnose and in some cases treat the following conditions:
This list isn't exhaustive — pediatricians may specialize in a wide variety of conditions because their primary focus is on the holistic health of your child.
Get in touch with your local pediatrician to learn more about what conditions they can treat or specialize in.
What should I ask a pediatrician?
Top questions to ask a pediatrician during your or your child’s appointment that you may have not thought of:
Taking care of a child's medical needs may require skills distinct from those of a general physician.
Finding the right pediatrician means finding someone who can address your child's medical needs while also treating your child with patience, empathy, and respect.
Pediatricians also need to take into consideration other factors in the child's life that may be contributing to their conditions or behaviors. Keep this in mind when you choose your pediatrician.