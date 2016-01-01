Residents of Omaha have several healthcare systems available to them, including Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health. Nebraska Medicine’s facilities include a cancer center and 16 primary care locations. Headquartered in Omaha, CHI Health has 14 hospitals, two behavioral health facilities, and more than 150 physician’s clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Veterans can get care at Omaha VA Medical Center, which has 100 acute care beds.

Omaha’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Omaha and Nebraska. Nebraska Medical Center is high performing in five adult specialties and ten procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

diabetes

kidney failure

For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center ranks nationally in four children’s specialties, including: