Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the nation. Residents and tourists have two large healthcare systems to choose from for their care: Orlando Health and AdventHealth. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed healthcare system that includes 15 hospitals. Orlando Health locations include an adult level-one trauma center as well as several rehab and cancer centers. The VA Medical Center in Orlando, one of 7 facilities caring for veterans in the area, includes 134 inpatient beds and has a large outpatient clinic.
Ranking #1 in Orlando for the last 11 years is AdventHealth Orlando, a 1,705-bed medical center. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide gave AdventHealth Orlando a Grade A for hospital safety. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
Orlando Regional Medical Center offers some of the area’s best pediatric care. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Pediatricians play a key role in your child’s healthcare.
A pediatrician is a specialized physician trained to take care of your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health starting at birth until the age of 18, or sometimes older.
A pediatrician near you can complete “well child visits” and annual physicals, manage and treat any health conditions, and make sure your child is hitting all of their behavioral and physical milestones.
What procedures do pediatricians perform?
Pediatricians can perform the following procedures on babies and children:
There are procedures that pediatricians are required to know based on guidelines from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
Some pediatrician's offices may not be equipped to perform all of the procedures listed above. Contact your local pediatrician for a more comprehensive list of the procedures that your pediatrician can perform.
What conditions do pediatricians treat?
Pediatricians diagnose and in some cases treat the following conditions:
This list isn't exhaustive — pediatricians may specialize in a wide variety of conditions because their primary focus is on the holistic health of your child.
Get in touch with your local pediatrician to learn more about what conditions they can treat or specialize in.
What should I ask a pediatrician?
Top questions to ask a pediatrician during your or your child’s appointment that you may have not thought of:
Taking care of a child's medical needs may require skills distinct from those of a general physician.
Finding the right pediatrician means finding someone who can address your child's medical needs while also treating your child with patience, empathy, and respect.
Pediatricians also need to take into consideration other factors in the child's life that may be contributing to their conditions or behaviors. Keep this in mind when you choose your pediatrician.