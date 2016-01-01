Medically reviewed by Karen Gill, M.D. – Written by Tim Jewell

What is a pediatrician?

Pediatricians play a key role in your child’s healthcare.

A pediatrician is a specialized physician trained to take care of your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health starting at birth until the age of 18, or sometimes older.

A pediatrician near you can complete “well child visits” and annual physicals, manage and treat any health conditions, and make sure your child is hitting all of their behavioral and physical milestones.