Residents of Tuscon have several healthcare systems available to them, including Carondelet Health Network, Encompass Health, and TMC Healthcare. Tuscon also has two children’s hospitals: Diamond Children’s Medical Center and Tuscon Medical Center for Children. Veterans in the area can receive care at Tuscon VA Medical Center.

Tuscon’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Tuscon Medical Center as the #1 hospital in the city. Tuscon Medical Center has over 600 licensed beds and rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

hip replacement

kidney failure

knee replacement

Banner - University Medical Center Tuscon ranks #2 in the city and #7 in Arizona. U.S. News rates Banner - University Medical Center Tuscon as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including: