During your first pain medicine specialist appointment, your physician will ask you questions about your symptoms and level of pain. They may also ask for your past medical records, a list of any medications you take, and previous diagnostic tests you had performed.

Your physician will also conduct a physical exam. Typically, your physician will provide information about your pain’s source, provide lifestyle counseling, and recommend a combination of therapies to help treat your pain.

Some common questions your pain medicine specialist may ask include: