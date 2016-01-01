Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Lexington, KY

Lexington has several healthcare options, including the University of Kentucky Hospital, Baptist Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Veterans of Lexington can receive care at Lexington VA Health Care System - Bowling Campus. For the uninsured, Bluegrass Community Health Center provides services through income-based fees.

Lexington’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News nationally ranks University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in one adult and two children’s specialties. University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is high performing in ten procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • colon cancer surgery
  • hip replacement

For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital regionally ranks as the #2 children’s hospital in Kentucky and is nationally ranked in two children’s specialties, including:

  • #15 in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery
  • #41 in pediatric orthopedics
Otolaryngology (ENT) Frequently Asked Questions

An otolaryngologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. They’re also known as an ENT doctor. Otolaryngologists are also surgeons, which means they perform operations to help people treat conditions such as hearing loss, tinnitus, obstructive sleep apnea, and more.

ENT doctors treat several different medical conditions, including:

The types of procedures an otolaryngologist performs can depend on their specialty. Typically, these specialists spend several years training in a subspecialty, including:

  • allergies
  • facial and reconstructive surgery
  • head and neck
  • laryngology
  • otology
  • pediatric ENT

Some of the procedures performed within these subspecialties include:

  • diagnostic tests, imaging, blood work, and more
  • facelifts and nose jobs
  • sleep studies
  • surgery to correct nasal obstructions or blockages
  • tumor removal

There are many reasons you might want to visit an ENT specialist, including:

You can ask your primary care physician to refer you to an ENT specialist if you’re experiencing persistent or severe pain or discomfort of the ear, nose, and throat.

Usually, your first visit to an ENT specialist starts with a referral made by your primary care physician. Once at your ENT appointment, you can expect the doctor to ask you questions about your medical history and any symptoms you’re experiencing.

Typically, your ENT doctor will conduct a physical exam that includes palpating the neck, or examining the neck by touch. They’ll also take a quick look at your ears, mouth, and nose with special instruments. In addition, your ENT doctor may recommend a nasal endoscope, which is a noninvasive procedure that takes a closer look at your sinuses.

It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with an ENT doctor. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:

  • Can you treat my condition?
  • What are the long-term effects of this condition?
  • Who do I see for follow-up care and appointments?
  • Will my condition affect my health in other ways?
  • What procedures and treatment do you recommend for my condition?
  • What are the potential risks and benefits of this procedure?
  • Are you experienced in performing this procedure?

You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.

