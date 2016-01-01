Tampa is home to two large healthcare systems, Baycare Health and Advent Health. Baycare Health has the #2 and #3 ranked hospitals in Tampa, Morton’s Plant Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Baycare Health also has two women’s hospitals. For veterans in Tampa, there’s James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, which has 415 beds at its main facility. Underserved communities of East Tampa can get free care at Calvary Community Clinic.

Tampa’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Tampa General Hospital #1 in Tampa. Tampa General Hospital is licensed for 1,007 beds, and ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:

#19 in Orthopedics

#24 in Gastroenterology

John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Tampa has been recognized nationally for pediatric care excellence. John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital ranks #1 in Florida and #5 in the Southeast. It also ranks nationally in 8 children’s specialties, including: