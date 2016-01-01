Seattle is considered one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Some of Washington’s best hospitals are located in Seattle, including University of Washington Medical Center. Other hospitals in the area include EvergreenHealth Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center. Seattle Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the area. Veterans have access to the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System. Washington Healthcare Access Alliance is a resource that helps people find free community health clinics.
U.S. News ranks University of Washington Medical Center #1 in Seattle and Washington. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the northwest is Seattle Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: