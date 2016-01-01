Two of the closest healthcare facilities to Arlington are MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital has a surgical pavilion with 156 private patient rooms. Inova Health is another extensive healthcare system with two highly-rated facilities near Arlington, including L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital.

Arlington’s Top-Rated Facilities

Children’s National Hospital is within five miles of Arlington and makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #7. Children’s National Hospital nationally ranks in 10 children’s specialties, including: