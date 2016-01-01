Salt Lake City has a beautiful landscape that offers residents many healthy outdoor activities. Local healthcare systems include University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. Both systems have centers dedicated to heart health. Veterans in the area can get healthcare at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. For the uninsured or underinsured, the Maliheh Free Clinic offers free same-day urgent medical care.
For some of the best pediatric care in the region, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - University of Utah tops the list. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital ranked nationally in 8 pediatric specialties, including:
U.S. News rates University of Utah Hospital #1 in Salt Lake City and Utah. University of Utah Hospital ranks #30 nationally in adult cancer treatment. University of Utah Hospital is high-performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
