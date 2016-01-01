Search

Orthopedic Surgery
Healthcare at a Glance in Corpus Christi, TX

The residents of Corpus Christi have a few options for general healthcare facilities in their area, including Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center. For children’s care, there is the Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Corpus Christi’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates the Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi as high performing in five different procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • heart attack

U.S. News rates the Corpus Christi Medical Center as high performing in five different procedures/conditions, including:

  • kidney failure
  • knee replacement
3 Sources

Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
