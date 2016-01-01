Search

Orthopedic Surgery
Healthcare at a Glance in Minneapolis, MN

One of Minneapolis’s largest healthcare systems is M Health Fairview, which includes the University of Minnesota Medical Center — an 836-bed facility. There are four children’s hospitals in Minneapolis, including Children’s Minnesota. Veterans in the area can get care at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Minneapolis’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Abbott Northwestern Hospital as #1 in Minneapolis and #2 regionally in Minnesota. Abbott Northwestern Hospital also ranks nationally in two adult specialties, including:

  • #37 in neurology & neurosurgery
  • #44 in cardiology & heart surgery

For pediatric care, U.S. News ranks M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital #2 in Minnesota. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in three children’s specialties, including:

  • #26 in pediatric nephrology
  • #34 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
  • #49 in pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery
Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
