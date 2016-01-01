Detroit has three large healthcare systems serving the greater metro. Henry Ford Hospital Health System has over 100 locations including a Level 1 Trauma Center. Cancer centers in Detroit include Karmanos Cancer Center in midtown. Karmanos Cancer Center received a National Cancer Institute designation. For the underserved, Detroit has several clinics that offer free or reduced rate services.
U.S. News ranks University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine #1 in Detroit. University of Michigan Hospitals has 1,043 beds and makes #11 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It ranks nationally in 13 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:
Another top-rated hospital in Detroit with 1,778 beds is Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, ranking #2 in Detroit. Beaumont Hospital also ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: