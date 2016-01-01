Search

Orthopedic Surgery
Healthcare at a Glance in Boise, ID

St. Luke’s Healthcare System offers the most extensive network of healthcare facilities to residents of Boise. St. Luke’s has a medical center, a children’s hospital, and a rehabilitation facility in the area, along with two urgent care clinics and an emergency services location. For veterans of Idaho, Boise VA Medical Center provides healthcare services and has five community-based outpatient clinics throughout the neighboring regions.

Boise’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Boise and Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in geriatrics, pulmonology, and 17 procedures and conditions, including:

  • back surgery
  • hip and knee replacement
  • maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)

St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center ranks as the #2 hospital in Boise and Western Idaho. U.S. News rates St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as high performing in nine adult procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • pneumonia
Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.