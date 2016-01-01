Atlanta has some of the top hospitals and healthcare systems in Georgia. Healthcare systems in the area include Emory Healthcare, Grady Health, and Piedmont Healthcare. Grady Health has the only Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta. Community resources for the underserved include Grant Park Family Center and HEALing Community Center.
U.S. News ranks Emory University Hospital #1 in Atlanta and Georgia. Emory University Hospital ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks #1 for pediatric care in Georgia and the Southeast. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialities, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: