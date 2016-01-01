Denver frequently ranks as one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Denver Health, HealthONE, and Physician Health Partners are 3 health systems that serve Denver’s residents. Veterans in Denver can get care at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center. Two free clinics that help the underserved in Denver include Inner City Health Center and DAWN Clinic.
For some of the best pediatric care in the nation, there’s Children’s Hospital Colorado, which ranks #6 in the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital Colorado also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital as #1 in Denver and Colorado. UCHealth ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: