Residents of Aurora have access to some of the nation’s best healthcare facilities, including UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Other healthcare facilities in the area include National Jewish Health, Kindred Hospital - Aurora, and Medical Center of Aurora. Veterans living in the area can receive care at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center or one of its 11 community-based outpatient clinics throughout eastern Colorado.

Aurora’s Top-Rated Facilities

Children’s Hospital Colorado is one of the highest-rated pediatric healthcare facilities in the country and makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #6. Children’s Hospital Colorado ranks #1 for pediatric care in Colorado and nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

#1 in pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery

#4 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology

#6 in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery

UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital ranks as the #1 hospital in the Greater Denver Metro. U.S. News nationally ranks the University of Colorado Hospital in eight adult specialties, including: