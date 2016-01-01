Search

Orthopedic Surgery
Healthcare at a Glance in Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana residents can access many local healthcare facilities as well as those found in its surrounding area. General care is through the South Coast Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center. In the neighboring city, Orange, Providence St. Joseph Hospital-Orange is an option. In Fountain Valley, the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center provide care. Children’s care is also found in Orange through the CHOC Children's Hospital. Veterans have a few care options in the Santa Ana area, such as the West Santa Ana VA Clinic.

Santa Ana’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center as #31 in Los Angeles and #68 in California. They are high performers in eight different procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart attack
  • stroke
  • kidney failure

U.S. News ranks the CHOC Children's Hospital as #5 in California and #6 in the Pacific region, they nationally rank in seven different children’s specialties, including:

  • #14 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #20 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #24 in Pediatric Cancer
3 Sources

Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

 Chevron Icon

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

 Chevron Icon

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

 Chevron Icon

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
