Healthcare at a Glance in San Jose, CA

As with the rest of California, San Jose has some of the nation’s best healthcare. Residents have access to Stanford Health Care, Kaiser Permanente, and more. VA Palo Alto health care consists of three inpatient facilities and seven community-based outpatient clinics with over 800 beds available to veterans in the area.

San Jose’s Top-Rated Facilities

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital tops the list for best hospitals in San Jose, ranking #1 in San Jose, #4 in California, and making U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:

  • #9 in gynecology
  • #13 in orthopedics and neurology & neurosurgery

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford offers San Jose residents some of the best pediatric care in the country. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #10 and is nationally ranked in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #2 in neonatology
  • #4 in nephrology
  • #9 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
Orthopedist Frequently Asked Questions

What is an orthopedist?

An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:

What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?

Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:

What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?

Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:

What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?

Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include:

  • Will I need physical therapy?
  • Are there other nonsurgical treatment options available for my condition?
  • Am I a candidate for surgery? Why or why not?
  • If I do need surgery, how long will recovery take?
  • Will my condition continue to get worse? Are there things I can do to slow the progression?
  • Are there any exercises or activities that I can do, or ones I should avoid?
