San Francisco has some of the best healthcare options in the nation. Topping the U.S. News rankings is the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center. UCSF Medical Center ranks #1 in the Bay Area and makes the U.S. News national honor roll at #9. San Francisco also has 3 major children’s hospitals, over 5 cancer centers, and one top-rated transplant center. Other regional providers in the Bay Area are Kaiser Permanente and Stanford Health.
For those seeking the finest care in the region, UCSF Medical Center offers a variety of top-ranked treatment options. UCSF Medical Center nationally ranks in 14 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:
Ranked #2 in San Francisco is John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center. It ranks nationally in 4 adult specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: