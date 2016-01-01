Residents of Irvine have several healthcare systems available to them, including Hoag and Kaiser Permanente. Within 10 miles of Irvine, Healthbridge Children’s Hospital and CHOC Children’s Hospital are the nearest dedicated children’s hospitals. Veterans living in Irvine have access to Santa Ana VA Clinic and Laguna Hills VA Clinic. More than ten mental health facilities operate throughout Irvine, including Alter Behavioral Health and SoCal Empowered - Orange County Mental Health Provider.
CHOC Children’s Hospital is one of only nine children’s hospitals to make the Leapfrog Group’s Top Children’s Hospital list for patient safety and quality. U.S. News nationally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital in seven children’s specialties, including:
Hoag has two acute-care hospitals and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag’s highest performing hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, nationally ranks in five adult specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: