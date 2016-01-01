Residents of Glendale have access to several healthcare systems, including Banner Health, Encompass Health, and Abrazo Health. The nearest facilities for mental health services and addiction treatment are at Aurora Behavioral Health System West. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, a 200-bed facility, is the nearest level-1 trauma center.
U.S. News ranks Banner Health Medical Center, a facility in nearby Sun City, as the #2 best hospital in Arizona and the Greater Phoenix Metro. Residents of Glendale can travel four miles to Banner Health Medical Center, which ranks #34 nationally in rehabilitation and rates as high performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the most comprehensive pediatric care facility within twelve miles of Glendale. Phoenix Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: