Chandler Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chandler. Banner Health and Encompass Health are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Banner Children’s at Desert is just over seven miles from Chandler and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in the area can get care at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center or one of its 12 clinic locations.
U.S. News ranks Chandler Regional Medical Center as the #5 hospital in the Greater Phoenix Metro and Arizona. Chandler Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center is the next highest-rated facility in nearby Gilbert. U.S. News rates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: