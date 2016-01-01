Residents of Anchorage have several healthcare facilities available to them, including Providence — the region’s most established healthcare system. Children’s Hospital at Providence Alaska Medical Center is Anchorage’s only dedicated children’s hospital. The Anchorage VA Medical Center is Alaska’s primary veteran’s care facility in the area and has six community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region’s neighboring cities.
U.S. News ranks Providence Alaska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Anchorage. Providence Alaska Medical Center nationally ranks #48 in urology and is high performing in four other adult specialties, including:
Alaska Native Medical Center is a 173-bed hospital and level-2 trauma center. U.S. News rates Alaska Native Medical Center as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: