Residents of Anchorage have several healthcare facilities available to them, including Providence — the region’s most established healthcare system. Children’s Hospital at Providence Alaska Medical Center is Anchorage’s only dedicated children’s hospital. The Anchorage VA Medical Center is Alaska’s primary veteran’s care facility in the area and has six community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region’s neighboring cities.

Anchorage’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Providence Alaska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Anchorage. Providence Alaska Medical Center nationally ranks #48 in urology and is high performing in four other adult specialties, including:

gastroenterology & GI surgery

geriatrics

orthopedics

Alaska Native Medical Center is a 173-bed hospital and level-2 trauma center. U.S. News rates Alaska Native Medical Center as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including: