Virginia Beach residents can find healthcare in their local and surrounding regional areas. Locally, general care is available through the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. In neighboring cities like Norfolk, the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Sentara Leigh Hospital are more extensive healthcare facilities. Likewise, children’s care is provided through the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk. Veterans have access to many VA clinics in the local and surrounding area, such as the Virginia Beach VA Clinic.

Virginia Beach’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S News nationally ranks the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as #40 in urology. They’re rated as #1 in the surrounding Virginia Beach area and #3 in the Virginia Tidewater region. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is ranked as a high performer in two adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:

lung cancer surgery

heart attack

diabetes

U.S. News ranks the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital #3 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News region and #16 in the Virginia Tidewater region. They’re high performers in one adult specialty and six different procedures/conditions, including: