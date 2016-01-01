Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chesapeake. Bon Secours and Sentara are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters is just under seven miles from Chesapeake and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in Chesapeake can get care at the Hampton VA Medical Center or one of its four locations in Southeastern Virginia.

Chesapeake’s Top-Rated Facilities

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a 525-bed medical center and one of only five level-1 trauma centers in Virginia. U.S. News ranks Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as the #1 hospital in the Virginia Beach-Newport area. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital nationally ranks #40 in urology and is high performing in two adult specialties:

  • geriatrics
  • pulmonology & lung surgery

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is the highest-rated facility that’s closest to Chesapeake. It is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • kidney failure
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.