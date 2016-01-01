Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Irving, Texas

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Irving, TX

Find qualified optometrists near you in Irving, TX who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

972 Results for Optometry near Irving, TX

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Irving, TX

Residents of Irving have access to many healthcare facilities in their local and surrounding areas. Locally, the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving and the Medical City Las Colinas hospital are among the healthcare facilities residents can seek care from. Other healthcare facility choices for Irving residents are nearby cities like Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the Children's Medical Center Dallas. Veterans care is found in the neighboring town Grand Prairie VA Clinic.

Irving’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving as high performers in five different procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart attack
  • heart failure
  • kidney failure

U.S News ranks the 100 bed-wide Medical City Las Colinas hospital as high-performing in heart failure-related procedures and conditions.

3 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.