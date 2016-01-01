Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Houston, TX

Houston is a city with ample quality healthcare resources. Home to more than 85 hospitals, with 3 in the top 5 in Texas, Houston has some of the best healthcare options in Texas and in the nation. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been a leader in cancer care for over 31 years. Houston also has one of the largest VA hospitals in the country, Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center.

Houston’s Top-Rated Facilities

Ranked #1 in Houston and Texas, and ranking #16 in U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, is Houston Methodist. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #10 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #12 in Orthopedics

Offering some of the nation’s best children’s care is Texas Children’s Hospital. It ranks #3 in U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. Texas Children’s Hospital offers some of the best pediatric care, ranking nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #1 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #2 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #4 in Pediatric Cancer
  • #5 in Pediatric Diabetes
