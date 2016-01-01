Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Fort Worth, Texas

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Fort Worth, TX

Find qualified optometrists near you in Fort Worth, TX who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

516 Results for Optometry near Fort Worth, TX

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Fort Worth, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth is home to many excellent healthcare facilities, including UT Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor University Medical Center, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. For children’s care, there’s the Children's Medical Center Dallas, Cook Children's Medical Center, and Scottish Rite for Children.

Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the UT Southwestern Medical Center as #1 in Dallas-Fort Worth, and #2 in Texas. They perform highly in one adult specialty and 14 different procedures/conditions. Nationally, the UT Southwestern Medical Center ranks in 9 adult specialties, including:

  • #11 in cardiology & heart surgery
  • #19 in neurology & neurosurgery
  • #23 in geriatrics

U.S. News ranks Children’s Medical Center Dallas as the #2 children’s hospital in Texas, and in the Southwest region. Nationally, Children’s Medical Center Dallas ranks in 10 different children’s specialties, including:

  • #3 in pediatrics
  • #7 in pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery
  • #14 in pediatric urology
3 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.