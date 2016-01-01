Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in El Paso, TX

El Paso features several healthcare facilities, including Las Palmas Medical Center and Hospital of Providence campus networks. Additionally, there is the El Paso Children’s Hospital and the Providence Children’s Hospital for children’s healthcare.

El Paso’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Las Palmas Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in the El Paso region and the #29 in Texas. Las Palmas is high performing in six different procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • diabetes
  • kidney failure

U.S. News rates the collective Hospital of Providence campus networks as high performing in six different procedures/conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • kidney failure
  • heart failure
