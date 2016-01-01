Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Corpus Christi, Texas

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Corpus Christi, TX

Find qualified optometrists near you in Corpus Christi, TX who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

66 Results for Optometry near Corpus Christi, TX

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Corpus Christi, TX

The residents of Corpus Christi have a few options for general healthcare facilities in their area, including Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center. For children’s care, there is the Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Corpus Christi’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates the Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi as high performing in five different procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • heart attack

U.S. News rates the Corpus Christi Medical Center as high performing in five different procedures/conditions, including:

  • kidney failure
  • knee replacement
3 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.